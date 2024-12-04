Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $517,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.06.

AON Stock Down 0.6 %

AON stock opened at $385.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.30 and a 200-day moving average of $332.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $395.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

