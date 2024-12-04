AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $345.69 and last traded at $345.64, with a volume of 761509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.57.

AppLovin Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The trade was a 12.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Margaret Hasti Georgiadis sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.69, for a total value of $10,360,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,482,105. The trade was a 16.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 914,895 shares of company stock valued at $253,462,174 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in AppLovin by 50.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

