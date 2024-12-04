Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

About Arcadia Biosciences

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

