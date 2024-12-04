ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 23.2% – Time to Sell?

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Free Report) fell 23.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile
ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Non-steel Operations, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal South Africa
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Tesla Poised to Hit Record Highs This Holiday Season
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Salesforce Rally is Just Getting Started: Here’s Why
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Chip and Data Center Stocks That Can Keep Rising in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal South Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.