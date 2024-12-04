ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 96,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 811,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SPRY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair raised ARS Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

In related news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,702. The trade was a 63.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,082,592.07. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 908,770 shares of company stock worth $14,856,492. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 779,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 99,986 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $8,603,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 691,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after acquiring an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

