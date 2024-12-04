Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 3,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Artivion Price Performance

NYSE:AORT opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,484.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AORT. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Artivion in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Artivion

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 12,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $325,417.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 139,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,912.02. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Artivion by 602.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 134,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artivion by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 125,668 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,793,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 124,725 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion during the third quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 346.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

