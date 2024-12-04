Ascent Group LLC Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,265,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,808,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,480,000 after acquiring an additional 92,013 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,757,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,602,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Republic Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,477,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,803,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.38 and a 12-month high of $220.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.46.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

