Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. 189,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,690. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.21. Ashland has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,883 shares in the company, valued at $224,585.70. The trade was a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 323.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

