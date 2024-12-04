Assura Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.84 (LON:AGR)

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Assura Stock Performance

LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40.12 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,095,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,011.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.18 ($0.62). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 51 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Assura

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura’s portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

