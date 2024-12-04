AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 349.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.31.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

