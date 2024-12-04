Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
AY opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 306.91%.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
