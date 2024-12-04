Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $44,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,337,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after buying an additional 53,680 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 125,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.1% in the third quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP now owns 148,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.1% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 220,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AY opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $23.47.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 306.91%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.