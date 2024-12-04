Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP cut its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,738 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 130,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.06.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Atlas Energy Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 542,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,205. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 8,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $184,190.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 934,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,087,691.54. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 60,869 shares of company stock worth $1,187,983 and have sold 115,713 shares worth $2,517,431. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Articles

