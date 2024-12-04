Atom Investors LP Acquires 10,823 Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned 0.10% of SecureWorks worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 368,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $442,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 62,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.98 million. On average, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

