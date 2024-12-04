Atom Investors LP Acquires New Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRM. Senator Investment Group LP increased its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 698,622 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC raised its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 41.6% in the third quarter. Pennant Select LLC now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 2,993.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Perimeter Solutions from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, CEO Haitham Khouri sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,181,367.45. The trade was a 15.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy Britt Cool sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $640,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,881.69. This trade represents a 22.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,156 shares of company stock worth $2,579,197. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

NYSE PRM opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.93. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.22). Perimeter Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $288.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.