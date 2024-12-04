Atom Investors LP Buys New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,030,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,502,000 after acquiring an additional 113,018 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 466.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 675.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 886 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,950. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,350. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,178 shares of company stock worth $2,107,084 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

