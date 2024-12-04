Atom Investors LP Buys Shares of 10,658 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6,174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN stock opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.60. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $131.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,626.50. The trade was a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,084 shares of company stock worth $490,342. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

