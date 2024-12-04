Atom Investors LP Purchases 3,315 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Atom Investors LP increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after buying an additional 1,304,199 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 274,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 982.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 255,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 232,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $151.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average is $149.73.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

