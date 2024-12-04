Atom Investors LP Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 26,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Intel by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,752,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 694.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 95,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 83,632 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INTC

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.