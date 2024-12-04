AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.970-2.070 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AT&T also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.25 EPS.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 90.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

