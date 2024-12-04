AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.67.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $234.00 to $233.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, Director Timothy J. Naughton sold 2,261 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $528,576.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,051,508.08. The trade was a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 153.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $169.37 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.81.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $734.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

