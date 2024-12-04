Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $669.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $229.02 and a fifty-two week high of $675.47. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $2,985,284.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,298,548.08. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $61,043,370 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,782,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,661,000 after purchasing an additional 127,769 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 682,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 561,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,281,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

