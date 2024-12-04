AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.64. 5,151 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 18,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Get AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.