Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Balchem alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Balchem Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Balchem in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. Balchem has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.