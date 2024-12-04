Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in November

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 442,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCPC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Balchem Price Performance
Shares of Balchem stock opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93. Balchem has a 12 month low of $124.34 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Balchem Company Profile
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Balchem
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Atlas Energy Solutions: A New Star in the SmallCap 600 Index
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Rise With Over 4% Dividend Yields
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Insiders Keep Buying These Stocks: 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.