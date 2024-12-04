Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 44,657 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,657 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,105,000 after acquiring an additional 665,920 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 256.4% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 808,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,398,000 after purchasing an additional 581,472 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $23,755,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 442.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 559,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 456,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 876,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,286,000 after buying an additional 401,000 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FR stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 47.34%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.