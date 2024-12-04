Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.91 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $567.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.38 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,436 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $353,284.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,522.44. The trade was a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

