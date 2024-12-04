Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 175.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 156.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TROW stock opened at $123.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.50 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

