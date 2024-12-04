Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Pingora Partners LLC

Pingora Partners LLC trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Pingora Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 43.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in Bank of America by 237.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 51,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 36,089 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,983 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 583,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 370,275 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,823,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,976,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,503,269,682. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $359.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

