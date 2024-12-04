Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

