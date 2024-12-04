Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 18,767 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8,852.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,824 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,767,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,472,000 after buying an additional 572,251 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,285,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after acquiring an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 471,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,953,000 after acquiring an additional 285,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $313.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $181,870.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,423,683.42. This represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,866,636. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,385,056. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.