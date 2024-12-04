Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $6.39 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 989.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,349 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,205 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 473.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after purchasing an additional 647,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,022,000 after buying an additional 161,022 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,475,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in FedEx by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 191,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,296,000 after acquiring an additional 153,497 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.68.

NYSE FDX opened at $282.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.90 and a 200-day moving average of $279.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

