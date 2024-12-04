Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 956.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 141.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

PNC stock opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.49. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.40 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,814. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

