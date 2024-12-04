Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $4.34 Million in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 158,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.62% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $19,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 2,160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 424,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 405,813 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,528,000 after purchasing an additional 294,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,042,000 after purchasing an additional 289,638 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 919,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after buying an additional 200,221 shares in the last quarter.

CGMU stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.15. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $27.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

