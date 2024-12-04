Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VGLT opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

