Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wit LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.40.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

