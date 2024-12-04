B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 253,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,096,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

BGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.54 million, a PE ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.82 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric H. Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,618.75. The trade was a 5.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew D. Vogel purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,727.04. This represents a 25.37 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 90,111 shares of company stock valued at $593,054. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 310.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

