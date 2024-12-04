Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) CEO Buys $500,738.35 in Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $288.61 per share, with a total value of $500,738.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,313,645 shares in the company, valued at $379,131,083.45. This trade represents a 0.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari purchased 444 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $223.85 per share, with a total value of $99,389.40.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,422 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.07 per share, with a total value of $794,585.54.

On Friday, November 22nd, Sardar Biglari purchased 384 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $207.95 per share, with a total value of $79,852.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Sardar Biglari purchased 857 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $210.96 per share, with a total value of $180,792.72.

On Monday, November 18th, Sardar Biglari purchased 5,145 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.96 per share, with a total value of $1,239,739.20.

On Thursday, November 14th, Sardar Biglari purchased 4,663 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.48 per share, with a total value of $1,531,702.24.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 4,994 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $247.33 per share, with a total value of $1,235,166.02.

Shares of NYSE BH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $511.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.95 and a fifty-two week high of $228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Biglari by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 2.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Biglari by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Biglari by 78.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Biglari by 40.4% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,532 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

