Bitget Token Price Tops $1.72 on Top Exchanges (BGB)

Bitget Token (BGB) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Bitget Token has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitget Token has a total market cap of $2.41 billion and $63.51 million worth of Bitget Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitget Token token can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00001790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,787.02 or 0.99438302 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95,638.52 or 0.99284141 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bitget Token Profile

Bitget Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens. Bitget Token’s official Twitter account is @bitgetglobal. The official website for Bitget Token is www.bitget.com. The official message board for Bitget Token is www.instagram.com/bitget_official.

Buying and Selling Bitget Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 1.65075161 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $55,872,139.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitget Token (BGB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitget Token has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,400,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitget Token is 1.65075161 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $55,872,139.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitget.com/."

