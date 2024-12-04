BitShares 24-Hour Volume Tops $171,959.91 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. BitShares has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $171,959.91 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00000761 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00000988 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000474 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.