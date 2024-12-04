Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $145.51 and last traded at $145.51. 369,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 769,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.14.

A number of research firms have commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 653.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

