BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$279 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.37 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.700-1.700 EPS.

BOX Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BOX opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.86. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79.

Get BOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $329,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $422,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,474,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,951,032.68. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.