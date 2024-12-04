Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Up 24.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) were up 24.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.30 ($0.07). Approximately 210,956 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 108,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Up 24.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 17.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 million, a PE ratio of -43.64 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Trevor Brown bought 2,595,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £103,828.04 ($131,561.13). 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, late stage, emerging growth, turnaround, distress situations, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, engineering services, sporting goods and services, biotechnology, internet software, digital, and entertainment.

