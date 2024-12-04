BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.27 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 80.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182,450 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $147.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

