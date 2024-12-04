BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 14,089 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EQT by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,494,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,952,000 after buying an additional 253,186 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 28.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,013,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,678,000 after buying an additional 1,108,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,224,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,243,000 after acquiring an additional 697,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.35 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

