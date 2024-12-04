BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,982 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 195.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 462,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 204.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $757,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,956. This represents a 34.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $205.11 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $190.04 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.70.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

