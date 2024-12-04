BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,189 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,335 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in NetApp by 11.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management raised its stake in NetApp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 11.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

NetApp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $124.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day moving average of $123.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.24%.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $88,971.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,851. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

