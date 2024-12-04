Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $33.44

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares in the company, valued at $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 5.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

EPRT stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.16). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.87%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

