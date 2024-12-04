Brokerages Set Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT at $11.00

Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDMY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Udemy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Udemy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,231,679.50. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Eren Bali sold 35,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $319,662.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,225,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,029,788. This represents a 1.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Udemy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 3,725,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after buying an additional 811,702 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 645.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 378,819 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 939.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 331,521 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDMY opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.69 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

