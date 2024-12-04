Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.12 and last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 127433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.8 %

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a PE ratio of 129.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,321,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in Brookfield by 4,054.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,542,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,076,000 after buying an additional 1,505,372 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 776,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,263,000 after acquiring an additional 758,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

