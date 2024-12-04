Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 4761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Buckle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other Buckle news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $490,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,053,415.07. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $661,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,218 shares of company stock worth $6,611,809. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

