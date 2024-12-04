Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,259,000 after buying an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $267,132,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $255,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

